Norges Bank Invests $3.67 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,617,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

