Norges Bank Invests $3.85 Million in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 88,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

