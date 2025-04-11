Norges Bank Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MINISO Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNSO. HSBC started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

MINISO Group Price Performance

NYSE:MNSO opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.39%.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

