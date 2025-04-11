Norges Bank Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 423.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1,165.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 186,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 275.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEUS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.50. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

