Norges Bank Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,373,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,513,000 after buying an additional 133,893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 275,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steelcase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,006.94. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCS opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

