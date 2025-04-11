Norges Bank Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Norges Bank owned 0.55% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 88,863 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $304.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

