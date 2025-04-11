Norges Bank Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.30% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Transactions at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $29.42 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

