Norges Bank Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Norges Bank owned 0.19% of Weis Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK opened at $81.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

