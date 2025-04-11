Norges Bank Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

