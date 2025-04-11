Norges Bank Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 730,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.06% of ICL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ICL Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,842 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Down 2.4 %

ICL opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

