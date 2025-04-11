Norges Bank Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Matterport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. On average, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

