Norges Bank Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 241,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EHang by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EH has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EHang currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

EHang Stock Down 5.3 %

EH stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $938.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.99. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EHang Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

