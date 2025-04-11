Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of Alkami Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Alkami Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after acquiring an additional 676,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,767 shares of company stock worth $4,004,934. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.