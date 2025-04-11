Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 273,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Chimera Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 105.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 301.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $878.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.47. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

