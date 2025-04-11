Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 142,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 57.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of DLX stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.87.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

