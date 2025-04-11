Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPG. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Galapagos Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $23.78 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

