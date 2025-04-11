Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.19% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after acquiring an additional 95,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,908 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 656,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE GNL opened at $6.89 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

