Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 281,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

