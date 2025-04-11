Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 546,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Paramount Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 160,884 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 67,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,484,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 266,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,922,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,999,000 after buying an additional 477,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

PGRE opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.41 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

