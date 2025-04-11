Norges Bank Makes New Investment in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in World Kinect by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in World Kinect by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE WKC opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.