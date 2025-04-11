Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Xencor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

