Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 494,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,734 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 256,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK opened at $5.24 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.