Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 132,574 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 132,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

