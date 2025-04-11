Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 15,293 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.07% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total transaction of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $20,376,176.76. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiTime stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

