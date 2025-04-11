Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 176,240 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.25% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in InMode by 54.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in InMode by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InMode by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 8.8 %

INMD opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INMD

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.