Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,947,461 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,947,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 102.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701,901 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQ. HSBC raised iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

