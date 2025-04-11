Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 232,500 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 67,656 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,455.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

