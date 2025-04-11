Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 251,000 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 251,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $851.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

