Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 275,322 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 198.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Certara by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.