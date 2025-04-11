Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 349,758 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFA opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFA. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

