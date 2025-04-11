Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 38,984 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.17% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 131.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.99. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

