Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 500,823 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

