Norges Bank Takes $2.79 Million Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,257.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $50,260.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,170.70. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,610 shares of company stock worth $8,602,385 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

