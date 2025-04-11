Norges Bank Takes $3.60 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 146,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,160,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,801,000 after buying an additional 82,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 341.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 554,149 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900,974 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,444.18. This represents a 159.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 806,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,338,213 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $846.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.55.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

