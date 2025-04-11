Norges Bank Takes $3.71 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Norges Bank owned 0.28% of IMAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,143,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

