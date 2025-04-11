Norges Bank Takes $3.78 Million Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Norges Bank owned 0.16% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

