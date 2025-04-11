Norges Bank Takes $3.86 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 45.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

