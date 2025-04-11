Norges Bank Takes Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of Cimpress at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CMPR opened at $42.94 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.