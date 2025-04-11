Norges Bank Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 288,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.77% of Myers Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 304,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.21%.

Myers Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

