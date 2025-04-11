Norges Bank Takes Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after buying an additional 190,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 143,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 352.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176,947 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Down 6.5 %

NMRK opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.69. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRK

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.