Norges Bank Takes Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paymentus by 32,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 227,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paymentus by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PAY opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.