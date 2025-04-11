Northcoast Research Upgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Buy

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $205.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

NYSE:GE opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $146.78 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

