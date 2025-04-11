Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutex Health traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $94.98, with a volume of 88438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.94.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.27.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.