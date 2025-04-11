Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.34. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 840,610 shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth $197,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

