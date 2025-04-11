Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.34. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 840,610 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
