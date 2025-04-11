Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $9.68. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 704,246 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
