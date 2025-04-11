Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $9.68. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 704,246 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 141,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

