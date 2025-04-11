Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.09. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1,789,715 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 102,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.