Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.09. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1,789,715 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
