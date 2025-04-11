Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $10.76. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,716,829 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.