Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $10.76. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,716,829 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 112,766.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.