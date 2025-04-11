NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $212,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.01.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

