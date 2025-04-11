NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.01.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

