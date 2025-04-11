O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,711 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AR. TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of AR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

